In the midst of the news that Beyoncé is pregnant with not one, but two future cultural icons, reports came out about a new Mel Gibson movie. On its own, word of a Gibson movie isn't the most surprising — his latest movie, Hacksaw Ridge, which he directed, has been nominated for six Oscars. He seems to be on some weird path to redemption (without ever really redeeming himself). And then he dropped a bomb. He and his Hacksaw star, Vince Vaughn, will star in a movie together about police brutality called Dragged Across Concrete. The movie will be a crime thriller about two cops (Gibson and Vaughn) who are suspended from their department when "a video of their strong-arm tactics gets wide attention," Variety writes. It all feels too soon, and too weird a casting. But like it or not, it's happening. The filmmaker responsible for the movie, S. Craig Zahler, told Variety that the film will be "a heartfelt, surprising, sad, funny, shocking, and memorable world with multiple viewpoints." He continues, saying: "As is often the case in my novels and screenplays, the protagonists are in perilous circumstances against which they struggle in different and surprising — though logical — ways. I am absolutely thrilled to have Mel and Vince agree to play the lead roles." Twitter has a different take on the news. Take a look at some of the strongest reactions, below.
Advertisement
someone really spent millions to make a pro-police brutality movie. you can keep it https://t.co/cPTg5PaKay— #1 kimberly hater? (@apunkgrl) February 2, 2017
Wait, Mel Gibson is going to star in a police brutality movie called "Dragged Across Concrete" and he's playing the cop? pic.twitter.com/gUFIcep9TY— Juan S. Robles ?? (@J_S_Robles) February 2, 2017
Advertisement