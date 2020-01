Survivors of sexual assault are at a high risk for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and facing an accuser can be an experience fraught with pain and fear. When asked during the press conference how she got up the courage to confront Weinstein publicly, Rose McGowan told Refinery29, “The courage inside is that little light that he couldn’t kill. And it grew and it grew, and my rage grew. And with that, justice, because that’s the flip side. … Today, I can smile, today I can be free. But how I get the courage is because living in silence is a death sentence to your soul. Because when you get killed by being raped, you carry around that dead person inside of you until you can find a way to birth it, and for me birthing that was using my voice.”