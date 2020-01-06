Several of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers stood in front of a Manhattan courthouse on Monday morning, waiting to be heard. But for at least a few minutes, the media throng around them made sure that couldn’t happen. As actress Rosanna Arquette, one of Weinstein’s most prominent accusers, began to speak about why she was there, she was interrupted at least four times by male photographers and camera operators. “You’re ripping cables out!” and “Get the mic out of there,” they sniped at each other.
It got to the point where the whole thing became such a farce (A woman who alleges sexual assault being continuously interrupted by men while trying to speak — what else is new?) that Arquette threw up her hands in exasperation, laughed uproariously, and joked about this mishap being “orchestrated.” Finally, a few women shouted, “Give these women some respect!” and she was able to begin.
Arquette was not alone on this, the historic first day of Weinstein’s rape trial. As the accused rapist was escorted into the State Supreme Court, once again using a walker for ill-defined “back problems,” several other survivors joined Arquette: actress Rose McGowan; Louise Godbold, a trauma advocate, educator, and actress; actress Dominique Huett; Sarah Ann Masse, an actress, writer, and singer; TV news reporter Lauren Sivan; and actress Paula Williams. They took turns addressing the media, and hugged each other in support after every speech. Anticipating Weinstein walking in, they stood in a designated pen in front of the courthouse holding signs that read “Listen to Survivors” as they faced their alleged abuser. Weinstein, surrounded by bodyguards and his legal team, didn’t look at them once as he cautiously made his way up the stairs.
Weinstein faces five counts of predatory sexual assault, criminal sex acts, and rape, for allegedly forcing oral sex on film production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and the alleged 2016 assault of another woman, who has remained anonymous, in a hotel room. While Weinstein’s accusers total more than 80, many of their claims fall outside the statute of limitations, and other accusers opted to pursue a recently settled civil case which has allowed them to avoid the media glare of a criminal trial. The predatory sexual assault charge is especially significant because it exposes Weinstein to a potential life sentence and allows the prosecution to establish a history of predation that reaches far beyond the two women in this case.
Weinstein is, predictably, coming out guns blazing. Actress Annabella Sciorra is expected to testify that Weinstein raped her in 1993 in support of the predatory sexual assault charge, and Weinstein’s team is already trying to disqualify her by saying she “has spent an entire life acting for a living” and therefore will be an excellent witness. His team has also sent reporters a 57-page PowerPoint presentation full of “opposition research” on the accusers including details like friendly texts they had sent to him. (Trauma experts like Barbara Ziv, the forensic psychiatrist who testified at the retrial of Bill Cosby, say that it is common for survivors to maintain a friendly relationship with their accusers, often out of fear.)
In December, Weinstein’s company recently reached a tentative $25 million settlement with dozens of alleged accusers. The agreement would settle nearly every civil lawsuit brought against Weinstein. As part of the deal, Weinstein won't have to admit any wrongdoing or pay for the settlement out of his personal finances. Instead, the money will be paid by insurance companies representing Weinstein's former production studio, The Weinstein Company, which is now in bankruptcy proceedings.
But in a blow for Weinstein, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office announced on Monday that it is charging him with four separate counts of sexual assault in that county.
Weinstein and his team are fighting back in the press. He recently made statements about being a pioneer when it comes to women in film and intending to “build back” his career if found not guilty, saying he’s worried that now people won’t remember his work as a film director. Sivan, who has accused Weinstein of cornering her at a dinner party and masturbating in front of her, says he’s wrong: “We will definitely remember him. He put Me Too on the map, a movement that has taken over the country and the world.”
In an interview with Refinery29, Sivan elaborated: “The legacy he leaves for women is starting this whole movement. If he wasn’t so prolific in his predatory behavior, we wouldn’t all be here today. … I mean, 30 years of prolific sexual harassment and abuse should be forgiven because he greenlit Kill Bill 2? It’s a ridiculous argument, and I don’t think anyone’s buying it. Hopefully not the jury.”
Survivors of sexual assault are at a high risk for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and facing an accuser can be an experience fraught with pain and fear. When asked during the press conference how she got up the courage to confront Weinstein publicly, Rose McGowan told Refinery29, “The courage inside is that little light that he couldn’t kill. And it grew and it grew, and my rage grew. And with that, justice, because that’s the flip side. … Today, I can smile, today I can be free. But how I get the courage is because living in silence is a death sentence to your soul. Because when you get killed by being raped, you carry around that dead person inside of you until you can find a way to birth it, and for me birthing that was using my voice.”
For their part, the survivors want to make sure that the magnitude of Weinstein’s crimes doesn’t get lost amid the media circus and increased scrutiny of the accusers. “We are here to ensure that the focus of this criminal case is on the perpetrator’s actions, not his victims, and that justice is served,” Arquette said during the press conference.
