Who Is Carter Reum, Paris Hilton’s Rumored New Boyfriend?

Reum may not be a celebrity, but he is very well connected in Hollywood and has a resume a mile long. The 38-year-old is an established entrepreneur — which makes him a perfect match for "self-made" Hilton, who has a real knack for business . Reum and his brother Courtney co-founded the all-natural vodka brand VEEV Spirits before selling it to focus on their investment firm M13 in 2016. Since its launch, the Reum brothers’ firm has invested in major companies like Lyft, Classpass, Snapchat, and Pinterest.