Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson Just Took Their Rumored Relationship To The Red Carpet

After a slew of sightings that had people speculating if romance was in the air, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson appeared to confirm their relationship by hitting the Golden Globes red carpet. While this is the first official appearance from the couple, their relationship has already passed some major milestones. When rumors first started swirling, TMZ reported that Bilson and Hader were seen grabbing coffee in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Saturday Night Live star's hometown. The publication speculated that the actress was in town to meet Hader's parents.
Hader and Bilson, who starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List, were first seen on a possible date back in early November. Before that, Hader was married to director Maggie Carey for 11 years but the two split in 2017, the same year Bilson separated from fiancé Hayden Christensen.
Bilson joined Hader as he attended the 77th annual Golden Globes thanks to his role in HBO's Barry, for which he was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series. While the two didn't grace the red carpet for interviews, we do get a whole night of cute couple moments as they sit side-by-side at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. A first public date doesn't get much better than that.
