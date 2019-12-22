Wait, Are Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson A Couple?

Tis the season...for unexpected celebrity couples? This weekend, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson grabbed coffee in Tulsa, OK, continuing to spark rumors that the two actors are dating.
But wait, aren’t rumored celebrity couples usually spotted in Hollywood, New York City, or off some sunny coastline on a yacht? Not if you’re meeting the parents! Well, at least that is what TMZ thinks is happening. The former Saturday Night Live cast member grew up in the area. Whether they are officially dating, were there to introduce Bilson to his family, or if it was all just a happy coincidence is up for speculation. Nothing has been confirmed by either Hader or Bilson, although Refinery29 reached out to reps for both for comment. We’re not saying they are together, but if they were together, coming home for the holidays is a pretty big step in a relationship. You know what they say about couples that spend the holidays together: they probably get matching sweaters.
Hader and Bilson actually go way back. They were both in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List, which was actually directed by Hader’s then-wife, Maggie Carey (hm, wonder if that’s awkward now?). The film is full of comedians and actors with a background in comedy, but at the time, Hader was quick to point out that he thought Bilson was “really funny” in the film, according to IndieWire. Hader and Carey were married for 11 years before splitting up in 2017. Bilson also separated from her fiancé, former Star Wars star Hayden Christensen, in September 2017. Hader and Bilson were previously seen together on what appeared to be a date back in early November by the eagle eyes over at Us magazine.
Earlier this year, it was rumored that Bilson was dating Bachelor contestant Nick Viall. They kept things vague when speculations first began to grow; however, Bilson confirmed that the two were just friends.
We thought we had all of our holiday wrapping done, but it looks like we still have to wrap our heads around this one.
