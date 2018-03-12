Bill Hader is heading back to his old stomping grounds at 30 Rock this weekend to host Saturday Night Live for the second time since he left the show in 2013, and if I were the other performers, I'd be nervous. How can anyone perform comedy when they're standing next to Hader, master of impressions and overall comedic genius? I'm sweaty just thinking about it.
Hader stopped by Ellen ahead of his hosting gig this week, and dropped a couple of impromptu impressions that prove he's got this hosting thing on lock. I mean, who else do you know who can seamlessly transition from Seth Rogan (reading to pre-schoolers) to Harry Styles (talking to a personal trainer) to Jack Nicholson (running a lemonade stand) to John Oliver (at a hip-hop concert) to Elvis Presley (at a job interview) and still manage to think of jokes that are new and creative?
Despite his impressive tricks, he admitted to being nervous for the show, as he apparently was every time he had to go on live television, even as a cast member.
"Every time I was scared," he admitted. "You would do a show and in the middle of the show my friend from Oklahoma or whatever would be texting me like 'Uh, that was stupid.'"
That's feedback I can't imagine ever giving Hader — someone who made Tina Fey laugh during his SNL audition — but my friends texts me about stupid things I do all the time. Does that mean I'm one step closer to basically being a master comedian? I choose to believe yes.
Watch the impressions below!
