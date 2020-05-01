Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader weren’t the only celebrity couple to make their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes — heiress and reality television icon Paris Hilton also made things official with her new boyfriend, a well-known Hollywood tech startup entrepreneur named Carter Reum. But even more importantly, perhaps, the two are now Instagram official four months later in celebration of their one-year anniversary.
Hilton and Reum skipped the Golden Globes ceremony but made sure to hit the show’s afterparty scene, making an appearance at the exclusive InStyle and Warner Bros. soiree back in January, and the business icon is toasting to a full year of party-hopping.
Advertisement
Reum may not be a celebrity, but he is very well connected in Hollywood and has a resume a mile long. The 38-year-old is an established entrepreneur — which makes him a perfect match for "self-made" Hilton, who has a real knack for business. Reum and his brother Courtney co-founded the all-natural vodka brand VEEV Spirits before selling it to focus on their investment firm M13 in 2016. Since its launch, the Reum brothers’ firm has invested in major companies like Lyft, Classpass, Snapchat, and Pinterest.
Reum, a graduate of Columbia University, is also an author. In 2018, the entrepreneur released a book titled Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches. The book (which he also co-wrote with his brother) quickly became a bestseller, earning praise from industry peers like Sophia Amoruso of Girlboss and life coach Tony Robbins.
"They are very happy together," a source told E! News of the couple. "They met through friends, and everyone is saying what a great couple they make."
Advertisement