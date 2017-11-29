Paris Hilton Is Launching A Skin-Care Product — & It's SO Paris

You might've thought Paris Hilton peaked in the early 2000s in the era of dangly belly button rings and fashionable Uggs — but you'd be mistaken. The reality TV star/heiress/model/musician has been quietly building up her empire — with a massively successful fragrance and makeup business as well as a DJ schedule that finds her in a different club every night.
And it looks like Hilton is ready to add one more line to her long resume: skin-care entrepreneur. But if you think she's about to push out a clinical line of retinol creams or glass jars filled with essential oils, remember this is Paris Hilton we're talking about. No, the L.A. princess is hitting the scene with — wait for it — Unicorn Mist, a "magical" rosewater spray that comes in a holographic pink-and-blue bottle that would tuck perfectly into the pocket of your Juicy sweatpants. It even has its own Instagram page, naturally.
"I am so excited to be able to bring such an amazing product to the market," she gushed in a press release. "I have always had a passion for taking care of my skin, and I only use products that actually work without harmful chemicals that are only a temporary fix. With this new company, I can stand behind my own products and promote a brand that is focused on making products that truly work and can help everyone look and feel their best."
Although the official launch date is still unknown, we do know that the face mist, along with a full line of Paris Hilton "natural" skin-care products will be coming to her website in the US, as well as select retail stores in Australia, in early 2018.
But if you're really hankering for a spritz of Hilton's newest mystical project, you can pre-order the $29.99 (around £22) Unicorn Mist today (limit 2 per customer and yes they ship to the UK). Get 'em while they're still, you know, hot.
