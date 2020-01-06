Certainly no newcomer to a best-dressed list, The American Son actress wore an all-black Altuzarra ensemble that consisted of a polished, pointy-shouldered blazer over a silky skirt (with a very high leg slit). But rather than wearing her suit jacket with a blouse underneath, the star instead opted to show a bit more skin. Peeking out from underneath her blazer was a crystal-embellished, harness-inspired piece of jewelry that attached to her floor-length skirt. And it was show-stopping.
It was a very sexy — yet totally elegant — way to marry suiting and bondage-inspired jewelry. It's not the first time we've seen a harness on the red carpet, though. Last year, Rihanna, Michael B. Jordan, and Timothée Chalamet all set the internet aflame with their own harness-inspired moments, and we're thrilled to see the accessory continue to make waves into this new decade.
The star completed her look with strappy, crystal embellished heels, a polished bob, and bold red lip. Given how wild the world went for previous red carpet harnesses, we expect to be talking about this look for months to come.
