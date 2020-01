Laura Dern’s Golden Globes Interview Got Crashed By Nicole Kidman, Paul Rudd & Keith Urban

Basically, she's the kind of performer people gravitate towards, and her appearance on the 77th Annual Golden Globes red carpet was no different. Her interview with Ryan Seacrest started out fairly normally: She talked about Little Women and the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel, and joked about seating arrangements. Suddenly though, the interview was crashed by none other than Kidman, too eager to greet her Monterey sister-in-arms to wait even a moment longer.