Laura Dern’s Golden Globes Interview Got Crashed By Nicole Kidman, Paul Rudd & Keith Urban

Laura Dern has had no shortage of impressive co-stars this year. As a fierce divorce lawyer in Marriage Story, she shared the screen with Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta, among others. Big Little Lies' Renata rolls with Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz). And finally, there's her performance as Marmee in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women, which cast her alongside Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Timothée Chalamet.
Basically, she's the kind of performer people gravitate towards, and her appearance on the 77th Annual Golden Globes red carpet was no different. Her interview with Ryan Seacrest started out fairly normally: She talked about Little Women and the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel, and joked about seating arrangements. Suddenly though, the interview was crashed by none other than Kidman, too eager to greet her Monterey sister-in-arms to wait even a moment longer.
Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fIYy9yuwRd— best of nicole (@bestofkidman) January 6, 2020
Soon enough, however, their love-fest was interrupted by Seacrest, who beckoned Keith Urban, lurking in the background, over to join them. And as if that weren't enough, the three were joined by Paul Rudd, who was hiding in a corner, probably contemplating his status as a modern day Dorian Grey.
Kidman, Rudd and Dern are all nominated tonight — for Big Little Lies, Living With Yourself, and Marriage Story, respectively. Who knows, an on-stage reunion could be coming sooner than we think.
