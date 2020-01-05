Adam Driver’s Wife Joanne Tucker Is A Total Badass

Accepting his award for Best Actor at the Gotham Awards back in December, Adam Driver thanked his “on-screen ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson,” with whom he stars in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story — but also his “real-life wife and current wife Joanne Tucker.”
“She’s very supportive,” he joked. “She’s not here, but it’s because she’s in Africa, performing theater for a military audience. She’s not slouching.”
It’s one of the rare times Driver has mentioned his spouse. The couple are notoriously private, so much so that they managed to keep the birth of their son a secret for nearly two years. (In his October New Yorker profile, Driver called keeping his child from the press “a military operation.”)
Advertisement
Still, it's hard to keep a low-profile when you're the leading man in one of the most talked about movies of the year. Driver is nominated once more for his Marriage Story performance, this time at the 77th Annual Golden Globes, so if you’re tuning in, there’s a good chance you’ll spot them walking the red carpet.
Driver and Tucker met at Juilliard, which Driver attended after leaving the Marine Corps because of an injury. They married in June 2013 in a super duper secret ceremony (sensing a pattern?). Still, despite their elusive public appearances, the couple have starred alongside each other before. Tucker made a cameo on Girls in 2016, and even starred in 2019’s The Report, which starred Driver as Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones.
The two also work together on Arts in the Armed Forces, a non-profit founded to give members of the military serving broad access to theater. Tucker works as Artistic Director, hence her absence at the Gotham Awards.
AITAF founders Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker are on a train bound for DC. AITAF will perform at @WRBethesda at noon. pic.twitter.com/QAmbtskvGE— Arts in the Armed Forces (@AITAF) May 19, 2014
When they're not walking red carpets, or acting, the two live together in Brooklyn Heights with their son, and their dog, Moose.
Related Content:
Advertisement