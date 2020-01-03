Here’s What We’re Buying From Zara’s New Winter Collection

Sale season has been fun, but after scouring the discount sections of every retailer in sight and online, it can be a breath of fresh air when something new comes around. Luckily, our favorite trend-focused, affordable fashion brand is offering just that. This week, alongside its own epic winter sale (which we couldn’t help but shop as well), Zara introduced its first new collection of the year — and as with most Zara drops, we want everything.
For the 2020 winter collection, Zara pulled out all the stops, offering some of today’s most-wanted trends before anyone else. Oversized dickeys? Check! Pearl-encrusted sweater vests? Check! Puff-sleeve mini dresses? Check! ‘90s heels, leather pants, and even a Mickey Mouse cardigan (for all you Disney fans out there) — when it comes to building your perfect winter wardrobe, Zara’s new collection is a one-stop shop.
But with so many options comes a lot of pages to sort through. So to help you tackle Zara’s latest drop, we’re rounding up the 18 new items that we’re shopping from the collection. See what made the cut by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.