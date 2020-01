The Golden Globes Red Carpet Is One Fashion Moment After Another

The 77th Annual Golden Globes are finally here. And after months of waiting for award season to begin (not to mention watching far too much TV over the holiday break), there’s nothing we want more than to see our favorite stars walk the red carpet in Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, and, if you’re Timothée Chalamet, custom Haider Ackermann (fingers crossed). But while we’d be totally happy to see those same celebrities take home a golden statue or two (Beanie Feldstein and Cynthia Erivo in particular), the real reason why we continue to watch the Golden Globes year after year is the fashion.