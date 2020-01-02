Why I Shouldn’t Have To Come Out Again (And Again) In 2020

Secondly, stop forcing people to come out by asking direct, gendered questions. Instead of “Have you got a boyfriend?” try “Have you got a partner?”; this gender-neutral terminology 1) lets the person out themselves only if they want to and 2) lets them know that you’re not assuming their sexuality and therefore you’re probably woke AF. People should only have to come out if they want to, and, if you let this happen, you’ll foster a certain level of integrity and honesty in your friendships.