Baby Yoda toys may be back-ordered, but The Mandalorian season 2 is already in production. We shouldn't have to wait too long for the continuing adventures of the former bounty hunter and his adorable force-sensitive son. The first season flew by at light speed, so it's a good thing there's more to come.
Technically, there was never an official announcement from Disney+ (presumably, we'll get one when a definitive Mandalorian season 2 release date is announced) but series creator Jon Favreau has already posted an Instagram from the set of The Mandalorian season 2 and tweeted a confirmation that it's coming in Fall 2020. That tweet also included a potential new character (a nearly naked Gamorrean, which is a creature previously seen in Return Of The Jedi as a guard at Jabba's Palace), so that'll have to do for now.
Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019
But Disney+ is a new, and unconventional streaming service, so it's not too surprising that updates about original programming will arrive in new an unconventional ways. A Disney executive even told Variety that there's even a possibility that The Mandalorian could be "reverse-engineered" into a film instead of a new season at some point. Fitting to the series' Old West tone, the future of the streaming series is a wild frontier.
That said, Favreau has been open about preparing The Mandalorian season 2 in interviews. “We’re [...] writing, prepping with the directors and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” he told Entertainment Weekly in September of 2019. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.” Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga, has also spoken about directing a season 2 episode.
As for further details, we're almost as in the dark about season 2 as we were with season 1. Other than Pedro Pascal's titular bounty hunter, we don't have official confirmation that other characters are returning, though Gina Carano and Weathers have mentioned during multiple press conferences for season 1 that they were working on filming season 2.
We do, however, obviously know a lot more about The Mandalorian now that the first season is over. We know that this is a story about a bounty hunter who goes on the run. We know that the period between the fall of the Empire and the rise of the First Order was messy. We know that Baby Yoda is the cutest meme bait to ever hit the internet, and it kind of doesn't matter what happens on The Mandalorian as long as that tiny tot is still toddling around.
Plot-wise, there are so many dangling threads that season 2 can pick up. First, there's the fact that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon showed up in the final moments with a Dark Saber, a weapon that historically belonged to Mandalorians. We're going to need to figure out how he got it and why he and Dyn Jaren (aka Mando) know each other. Though we left Cara (Carano) to start a new life working for Greef Karga (Weathers), we'll probably see her in trouble now that the Moff isn't actually dead and hopefully, we'll learn more about her Rebellion days. There's also the crew that our hero left in a New Republic prison in season 1's heist episode, Ming-Na Wen's bounty hunter who was plucked from the desert in episode 4, and the missing legion of Mandalorians after that episode 3 blowout. Plus, there are all the mysteries surrounding "The Child" (a.k.a. Baby Yoda a.k.a B Yods). Now that Dyn is setting out to find the baby's home, will we finally learn the Yoda species name and history? Will he actually find the child's home or will Dyn train the little tyke in the ways of the Mandalorians? And what else happened to Dyn as a child?
There are already so many questions for what it sure to be another far too short season. It's almost as if they're planning multiple seasons of this thing.
