Plot-wise, there are so many dangling threads that season 2 can pick up . First, there's the fact that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon showed up in the final moments with a Dark Saber, a weapon that historically belonged to Mandalorians. We're going to need to figure out how he got it and why he and Dyn Jaren (aka Mando) know each other. Though we left Cara (Carano) to start a new life working for Greef Karga (Weathers), we'll probably see her in trouble now that the Moff isn't actually dead and hopefully, we'll learn more about her Rebellion days. There's also the crew that our hero left in a New Republic prison in season 1's heist episode, Ming-Na Wen's bounty hunter who was plucked from the desert in episode 4, and the missing legion of Mandalorians after that episode 3 blowout. Plus, there are all the mysteries surrounding "The Child" (a.k.a. Baby Yoda a.k.a B Yods ). Now that Dyn is setting out to find the baby's home, will we finally learn the Yoda species name and history? Will he actually find the child's home or will Dyn train the little tyke in the ways of the Mandalorians? And what else happened to Dyn as a child?