Travis Scott Is All In His Feelings Over Kylie Jenner & Are They Sure They Aren’t Together?

Travis Scott, despite being very much not with Kylie Jenner right now, made some sweet statements to XXL about his feelings for his ex. Specifically, that he will always love Jenner.
About Jenner, their two year relationship, and their daughter, he said, “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering. I never let any of that shit affect my mental, but it’s a pain in the ass.”
The former couple spent the holidays together, according to E!, and Scott’s comments about being a dad to XXL back that up. He said, “I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”
Regardless of their relationship status, the couple seem committed to spending time together as a family for their daughter. “They are excited to give Stormi an amazing Christmas," an insider reportedly told E!.
Scott also glossed over if any of the tracks on his new comp, Jack Boys, are about Jenner, saying “It’s just a body of work made with a few of my friends and people I’ve always made music with since day one. It’s just fun and something that’s endearing and cool.”
"Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate," Travis raps on the song. "I took a chance, it's a lot to take."
This could be a reference to Scott touring while Jenner runs her beauty business and cares for her daughter in Los Angeles.
Of course, there was also some maybe kinda sorta shade thrown by Scott about Jenner’s admittedly thirsty photos this week.
Jenner shared some lingerie shots that were so steamy they earned over 10 million likes and millions more heart eye and tongue emojis in her comments.
"just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap," Jenner captioned the sexy images.
Shortly after the reported billionaire posted the snaps, the rapper dropped a big “LOL” on his Instagram story. Some thought he was feeling a type of way about Jenner being back on the dating scene.
Regardless, it’s obvious Scott sees his time with Jenner and Stormi as a true joy in his life, telling XXL, “Having a daughter is amazing and has given me such respect for mothers and the process of raising children. It’s really, really powerful!”
