Dating Sucks. Here’s How To Make It Better In 2020

Sing it: From now on, you ain’t got no type . “People tend to stick to their specific ‘type’ of preferred looks or style when it comes to dating," says Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and VP of Dating.com . "By opening up your mind and grabbing dinner or engaging in a conversation with someone who you might not often gravitate to, there is a chance that you find that you connect with that person or are attracted to what their personality has to offer."