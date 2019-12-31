The double whammy of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is officially here. That means you’re going to spend a major chunk of the holiday hanging out with your true best friend, Netflix.
If you’re planning to party into 2020, you’re bound to be sitting pretty on the couch come New Year’s Day afternoon. There is a reason January 1 is National Hangover Day. And if you skip the club on December 31, there is no better way to ring in the new year than with your favorite new show.
Thankfully, Netflix is here to supply you with endless bingeable content for your inevitable indoor hang. For the people who are still standing by Homeland, there’s Messiah, a CIA-flavored thriller of biblical proportions. Then there’s the drama of Spinning Out — starring January Jones as her iciest mommy yet — and The Circle, an addictive reality show you’ll definitely need explained to you. You can also expect the usual mix of anthology series, foreign dramas, and anime.
This New Year’s holiday, there truly is something for everyone.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.