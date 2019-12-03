Is Netflix’s The Messiah About A Second Coming Or The Scam Of A Lifetime?

From full-length Christmas films to action-packed Korean dramas, Netflix continues to pump out new original content for its audiences. The latest additions to the streaming platform include a political thriller series that will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end — and leave you questioning everything that you know to be true.
In Messiah, the world is turned upside down by the sudden appearance of an enigmatic young man in Syria whose vibe is akin to that of Jesus Christ. Like Jesus, the mystery man (played by Mehdi Dehbi) claims that he was sent to the earth on a special mission from his father. Known only as al-Masih, he is also gifted with the ability to perform miracles, attracting the attention and fierce dedication of everyone he encounters on his journey.
Advertisement
Al-Masih becomes increasingly more popular as the days pass, and his followers start to believe that he's just a mere mortal. Could it be that he is actually the Son of God Himself, sent back to Earth once again for His people?
CIA agent Eve Geller (The Path's Michelle Monaghan) isn't so sure that al-Masih is anything more than a high-level scammer. In fact, she's confident that he's more hazard than hero; his uncanny ability to bring people together regardless of race, religion, and class potentially poses a major threat to the stability of the world. And Geller and her team will stop at nothing to uncover the truth behind his purpose.
Set in the present day, Messiah will examine the tenuous relationship between people and politics in the age of social media by telling al-Masih's story through the eyes of both his followers and his foes. With ten episodes, the series promises intriguing twists and turns at every corner.
Messiah will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 1, 2020.
Advertisement