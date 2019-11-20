Everything Coming To Netflix December 2019

Forget Thanksgiving — as soon as Netflix has announced the titles coming to the platform this December, it's officially the holiday season. The streaming service previously announced all the dedicated holiday programming they've created for 2019, some of which, like Let It Snow, has already premiered for the true festive rebels among us. Now, however, comes the full list of TV shows and movies, holiday or otherwise, that you'll be bingeing up a storm during stolen moments of peace from festive family celebration.
For content that will make everyone happy when someone calls for family movie night, there's three Austin Powers movies as well as the Secret Life Of Pets 2. Tiffany Haddish and Michele Wolff also have comedy specials coming out next month, and I haven't even told you the best part: so does John Mulaney. The comedian is taking a leaf out of Mr. Rogers' book, gathering together a group of children aged 8-13 to sing songs with celebrity guests. Necessary Christmas Eve viewing.
Other highlights of the impending Netflix dump include the final season of Fuller House, the Noah Baumbach movie Marriage Story starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and, of course, season 2 of You. Read ahead for the full list of titles coming to Netflix this December 2019.