Demi Lovato Honors A “Rebirth” Of Her Spirit With A New Upper Back Tattoo

Roughly a week after adding a meaningful neck tattoo to the body of work on her body, Demi Lovato debuted a stunning 3D tattoo on her upper back. The custom piece is a tiny angel with broken wings being pulled upwards by doves, and is in the artist’s tiny realism style.
While Lovato has been quiet on social media since the beginning of December, that didn’t stop renowned tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi from sharing her new ink.
“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit,” Capozzi wrote in a post about Demi’s new ink. “The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of [a] higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.”
A look at Capozzi’s page shows tiny dog faces, realistic skulls, and more personal images. According to TMZ, the detailed work took about eight hours, with Lovato arriving at the studio at noon and leaving at 8 p.m. Apparently Capozzi and Lovato met Sunday at Ariana Grande's concert. Capozzi told TMZ they met in the VIP section and were introduced by Lovato’s manager (and Taylor Swift nemesis), Scooter Braun.
Lovato shared her love for the body art on Capozzi post, writing, “Thank you so much it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented.”
