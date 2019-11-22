Scooter Braun Says He’s Received “Numerous Death Threats” In Instagram Plea To Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun has entered the ring. After giving a comment to Variety seemingly addressing the reignited drama between his newly-acquired label, Big Machine Records, and Taylor Swift, the music manager has gone public on Instagram to implore Swift to settle their dispute after receiving “numerous death threats.”
The two became embroiled in a public battle back in June when Swift learned Braun had acquired her former label and therefore owned all of her masters. Swift posted a lengthy message on Tumblr accusing Braun of past bullying, and later announced her intention to rerecord her masters so they would be back in her ownership. Things got quiet, but rared back up earlier this month when Swift said Braun and Big Machine were preventing her from performing her old songs at the American Music Awards, as well as from using them in an upcoming Netflix documentary. Some more he-said, she-said ensued, and the two currently seem no closer to a resolution, with Braun’s Instagram post accusing Swift of not fighting for “truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you.”
“Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family. This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above,” Braun’s full statement begins. “I won’t go in to the details of this past week. I have been at a loss. Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this. I write this now only after a deep breath and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone’s safety.”
Braun said he was “shocked and disheartened” by Swift’s initial accusations, recalling a pleasant relationship.
“Knowing what I know now all I have wanted to do is rectify the situation,” he wrote, later adding that while he disagrees with some of Swift’s statements, “no artist should ever feel cornered or bullied.”
However, he says his private attempts to resolve their issues have gone unanswered. A rep for Swift did not immediately respond to Refinery29’s request for comment.
“I’m right here, ready to speak directly and respectfully. But if you would prefer to make large public statements while refusing to work towards resolving things amicably then I just pray that nobody gets seriously hurt in the process,” he concluded his statement. “I continue to wish you the best and hope we can resolve this.”
Read Braun’s full message below:
