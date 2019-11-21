Scooter Braun Is Okay Being The “Bad Guy” In Taylor Swift “Narrative,” He Says

“I’m not going to go into details here, because it’s just not my style. I just think we live in a time of toxic division, and of people thinking that social media is the appropriate place to air out on each other and not have conversations,” Braun explained during the Q&A. “And I don’t like politicians doing it. I don’t like anybody doing it, and if that means that I’ve got to be the bad guy longer, I’ll be the bad guy longer, but I’m not going to participate.”