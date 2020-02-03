The Easy Trick Behind Demi Lovato’s Glowy Super Bowl Makeup

Radiant skin served as the inspiration for the night. "We wanted her to look ethereal," Powell says. To achieve this, she reached for products from Giorgio Armani — which sponsored Powell for the night — starting with the brand's Luminous Silk Primer before turning to the artist-favorite Luminous Silk Foundation.



But Powell didn't just color match Lovato's complexion, she used two different shades (7.5 and 9) to lightly contour the star's face while covering, a trick that allows for less makeup overall. She finished with a dusting of powder from the brand's Luminous Silk Compact, which ensured long-wear through the Miami humidity.