The Easy Trick Behind Demi Lovato’s Glowy Super Bowl Makeup

Exactly one week after Demi Lovato took the Grammys stage for her first performance in over a year, she stepped up to the mic to fulfill a longtime dream: Sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Given the importance of the live performance, her glam squad planned her look accordingly.
"Demi wore white to both events, so we wanted to create a look that would differ from her subtle makeup at the Grammys," celebrity makeup artist Jill Powell told Refinery29. "She wanted to glow and play up her eyes more."
Radiant skin served as the inspiration for the night. "We wanted her to look ethereal," Powell says. To achieve this, she reached for products from Giorgio Armani — which sponsored Powell for the night — starting with the brand's Luminous Silk Primer before turning to the artist-favorite Luminous Silk Foundation.
But Powell didn't just color match Lovato's complexion, she used two different shades (7.5 and 9) to lightly contour the star's face while covering, a trick that allows for less makeup overall. She finished with a dusting of powder from the brand's Luminous Silk Compact, which ensured long-wear through the Miami humidity.
Finally, to define Lovato's eyes, Powell applied eyeshadow to the star's lids before blending Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Designer Liner in #1 along her lashline. As expected, fans took to Twitter to celebrate Lovato's return to the spotlight and vocal talent. Whatever the star has planned next, we're excited to watch.
