How Celebs Spent The Holidays, From Adele’s Christmas Party To Kylie & Stormi’s Sugar Cookies

Whether you celebrate the holiday season with a party (intimate or massive) or prefer to stay home (making cookies or binging Netflix), we are all looking up and wishing on the same bright stars. And speaking of bright stars, this collection of them shared their holiday spirit on social media, giving us a little bit of a peek at how they're spending the most wonderful time of the year.
Adele caught everyone's attention with her holiday party Instagram. Her dates? Both Santa and the Grinch. Kylie Jenner posted an adorable video that captured her making sugar cookies with her daughter, Stormi. Natalie Portman and Gabrielle Union (and her whole fam) are spending their break on beaches, while Gal Gadot is wonder woman-ing her way down the slopes.
Click through to see who unwrapped a trip for Christmas, who is enjoying the holidays at home, and who had too much eggnog.