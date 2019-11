Are All Of Netflix’s Christmas Movies Connected In A Holiday-verse?

Netflix is truly staking its claim in the holiday movie market, not only by releasing a ton of Christmas content for the 2019 season, but, apparently, the streamer is putting them in one giant universe. At least, two of their most popular films, The Knight Before Christmas and A Christmas Prince , seem to exist in the same world, because how many other movies would know about the fictional town of Aldovia ? It is more than an Easter egg — it may just be the key to an entire Netflix Christmas movie universe.