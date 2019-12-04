When it comes to fashion flexes, the ultimate is no longer, "Am I wearing the [insert designer] boots? Yeah, I am." but rather, "Yes, my pearl bag did come from Amazon, thank you for asking."
This holiday season, stunt on 'em with fabulous, surprising clothes and accessories that look $$$ and cost $ (we're talking couture-quality...without the price tag). Ahead, shop seven stealth-luxe picks, from a show-stopping metallic ball skirt to a set of very of-the-moment hair clips.
And for even more trophy pieces to gift everyone on your list, check out our top 100 fashion gift guide and RSVP here to our upcoming R29 x Amazon Home & Fashion in-store experience.