The final shot we see of Hannah — one of the hardest working and most talented employees of The Morning Show as proved by her remarkable ability to make any TSM guests feel comfortable — is her covered in her own vomit on the floor of her apartment. My heart broke when I saw her, but more so when I thought about the messaging around such a scene: Be brave, tell your story, take down bad men, and then...die. It's this idea of hopelessness that frustrates me, especially compared to shows like Big Little Lies, which showed Celeste (Nicole Kidman), a survivor of domestic violence, uplifted by her friends . While Hannah was taking a fatal amount of drugs alone in her apartment, we know that Claire (Bel Powley) was calling her phone non-stop to apologize for being angry with her. While Bradley was working on her story, she begged to be there for Hannah. She didn't have to be alone. But for some reason, the writers felt that they had to deprive her character of a future and make her a martyr for the cause. Hannah's sudden and unexpected death is what finally makes Alex see the light and turn against UBA, her home for the last 15 years. Instead of announcing the morning news, she goes rogue and exposes herself for being complicit in Fred and Mitch's inappropriate workplace behavior, and basically calls Fred a piece of shit human.