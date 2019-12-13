First, with Hannah, Mitch mischaracterizes their evening together, when he coerced her to sleep with him after she came to him as a friend and mentor. She ended up accepting a promotion in exchange for her silence from Fred, but she never felt that their sex was totally consensual. “I thought you were mentoring me,” she tells him. “I looked up to you.” In exchange, he apologizes that she felt like that, but still maintains his innocence in the encounter for the most part by screaming in her face that she didn't say no. (Earlier in the episode he tells her: “You played the game. I get it. If you want to dance, you have to pay the fiddler,” which feels like something Harvey Weinstein would have absolutely said to one of the dozens of women he allegedly sexually assaulted.)

