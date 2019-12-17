Tana Mongeau Responds To Those Noah Cyrus Throuple Rumors

Miley isn’t the only Cyrus with a complicated and very public love life — her little sister Noah also has her fair share of relationship drama by becoming the alleged third in the controversial marriage of YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul. However, Mongeau is stepping up to clarify the nature of her connection to the “Make Me (Cry)” singer.
Cyrus and Mongeau were first linked when the two began feuding over rapper Lil Xan, who both young women dated in the past. But once they allowed bygones to be bygones, a friendship blossomed between them, and it developed into something fans believed was beyond platonic. From numerous flirty Instagram posts to not-so-subtle hints on Mongeau's YouTube channel, it certainly seemed that there was more to their relationship than just friendship.
Mongeau’s husband only fueled the rumors, telling Entertainment Tonight in September that he felt that the stars were getting very close. “I think Noah's wanting to hook up with Tana,” said Paul. “And I think Noah's the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope." Paul’s enthusiastic approval of a potential hookup between Cyrus and his wife all but confirmed the rumors that he and Mongeau’s marriage is open to different parties.
Now, Mongeau is responding to the drama and trying to shed some light on the situation. While she admits her part in fanning the flame (“I think that I might have started the girlfriend stuff with some YouTube title,” she told ET at the 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards), the YouTuber wants to make it clear that she isn’t dating Cyrus; the two are just really great friends.
“I just love being around Noah. There's something about her, even before I knew her, that has always inspired me,” said Mongeau of her friend. “She's so real, she's so raw. The way she turns her emotions into art and cares about mental health and was born into this life, but turns it into something beautiful, is so inspiring to me. And I love to kick it with her."
“There is no tea. Like, that is the tea on that," she continued. "I literally just like to spend time with her and care about her. Everything else just kind of makes it a mess."
The YouTuber's comments are the latest development in the ever-changing Mongeau-Paul saga, and knowing those two, they certainly won't be the last.
