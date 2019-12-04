Noah Cyrus Is Now Involved In Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul’s Open Marriage

Love and light to anyone who dares step into the complicated web that is Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's marriage, but if anyone could handle it, it's a Cyrus. The YouTuber and singer first interacted when Mongeau claimed Cyrus hated her over her relationship with Lil Xan. Cyrus, however, cleared it all up on Twitter, and not only did the two make amends, but per recent videos, they also seem to possibly be dating.
Mongeau explained that while she did famously marry fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, the two have kept things open, and is now referring to Cyrus as her girlfriend.
Back in October, Mongeau posted two pictures of Instagram of she and the 19-year-old at a Halloween event.
Then, last month, fans asked about what was going on with Cyrus in a video, to which Mongeau responded "I don't know." However, she also answered a fan who asked how good Cyrus was in bed with: "Very."
Then, on December 3, Mongeau uploaded a video titled "i took my girlfriend's phone and flirted with my best friend. prank????" The "girlfriend" in question? Cyrus.
Of course, Mongeau's literal job is to keep people watching her life, and she'll go to great lengths like marrying Jake Paul to entertain her fans, so it's possible this is just a rumor that she's playing up for clicks. Reps for both stars didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
