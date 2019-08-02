Story from Pop Culture

Tana Mongeau Responds To Criticism That Her & Jake Paul's Wedding Was A PR Stunt

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images.
On a recent episode of MTV's Tana Turns 21, it appeared that YouTuber Tana Mongeau admitted that her relationship and upcoming marriage to Jake Paul was not entirely authentic.
"I think we're all trying to piece together the puzzles of what we actually want this engagement and 'marriage' to be," she said in the episode, using air quotes. "I have a lot of love for him, but it's still something fun and light-hearted that we're obviously doing for fun and for content."
In other parts of the episode, she likened the marriage to Kim Kardashian's 72-day union to Kris Humphries, and revealed that the wedding had been cancelled twice before it ultimately went down on July 28.
That was all fans needed to confirm their suspicions that the entire relationship is not genuine, but Mongeau later defended their decision to wed on Twitter, and in a heartfelt post on Instagram.
"I filmed those confessionals for the show A LONG TIME AGO!" she tweeted. "the 'for fun and content' sound bite was from a very long sentence lmao and was a little salty to see it pulled out of context."
"i know that things have moved so fast, are unconventional, and confusing but i love jake," she added. "i truly do, in the weirdest fucking way."
She echoed this on Instagram, reflecting on their wild wedding will ceding that she'll likely be "posting wedding photos longer than we’re married for."
"Every single time someone wants to take the power away from us and put us down, we are able to come together and let positivity & love help us power through that," she captioned a slideshow of wedding photos. "i wouldn’t have wanted to marry you in any other unconventional fucked up way, Jake. I love you."
i’m probably gonna be posting wedding photos longer than we’re married for but i felt like i had to start with these- these photos were taken minutes after someone literally threw an entire drink at us at the fucking altar. obviously, like everything happening at this wedding- that wasn’t apart of my plan (or any ideal for a regular wedding). but somehow amidst all of the chaos and cameras, we grabbed eachother’s faces and the second we both locked eyes and smiled... it made it all better. everything was okay. if not, better. it kinda set the tone for everything we’ll go through together. probably not easy, or conventional, but throughout all of the chaos, if we can just grab eachother, the world stops spinning for a second. i’m never really prepared for what might be thrown at us but i’m happy i get to deal with it with my best friend by my side. it’s a beautiful thing that every single time someone wants to take the power away from us and put us down, we are able to come together and let positivity & love help us power through that. i wouldn’t have wanted to marry you in any other unconventional fucked up way, Jake. I love you. 7.28.19. ❤️ (apologies in advance for the amount of pictures i’ll post over the next week)

So far, the couple is five days strong.
