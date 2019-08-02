View this post on Instagram

i’m probably gonna be posting wedding photos longer than we’re married for but i felt like i had to start with these- these photos were taken minutes after someone literally threw an entire drink at us at the fucking altar. obviously, like everything happening at this wedding- that wasn’t apart of my plan (or any ideal for a regular wedding). but somehow amidst all of the chaos and cameras, we grabbed eachother’s faces and the second we both locked eyes and smiled... it made it all better. everything was okay. if not, better. it kinda set the tone for everything we’ll go through together. probably not easy, or conventional, but throughout all of the chaos, if we can just grab eachother, the world stops spinning for a second. i’m never really prepared for what might be thrown at us but i’m happy i get to deal with it with my best friend by my side. it’s a beautiful thing that every single time someone wants to take the power away from us and put us down, we are able to come together and let positivity & love help us power through that. i wouldn’t have wanted to marry you in any other unconventional fucked up way, Jake. I love you. 7.28.19. ❤️ (apologies in advance for the amount of pictures i’ll post over the next week)