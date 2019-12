Demi Lovato Gets A New Tattoo To Celebrate Being A Survivor

Although Lovato has struggled with sobriety off and on over the years , the summer of 2018 seems to represent a significant turning point. Lovato took that time to "heal," according to statements she made following confirmation that she was checked into Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she told fans. It's also the summer she released her song "Sober," with lyrics that admit she broke her sobriety after six years.