In season one of the Netflix series You, a show adapted from the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name, we were introduced to the dark character of Joe Goldberg. Played by Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley, Joe is a moody and seemingly harmless bookstore manager in New York City.
At first sight, Joe is perfectly normal (his penchant for being extremely judgmental notwithstanding) — until he crosses paths with a graduate student named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) in his store, that is. Immediately enamored with Beck, Joe embarks on a long and lethal journey to remain by her side no matter the cost, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake.
Including Beck's.
A year later, the second season of the romantic thriller is set for a release just in time for the holidays. We finally get to reunite with Joe, except he isn't really Joe anymore. Our main character/real-life super villain has relocated to sunny Los Angeles with a brand new identity ("Will Bettelheim," he's calling himself), and he's set his eyes on a new target: a woman unironically named Love (Victoria Pedretti from Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House). He has real chemistry with Love, and as Will, Joe is determined to not let things go sour like they did in the past.
But You wouldn't be You if Joe's love life wasn't just a little complicated. This season, his current obstacle is his ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), who we incorrectly assumed was dead. She's on Joe's tail and will stop at nothing to get her revenge on him...unless he does her in first.
With no one left to bear witness after Joe's New York killing spree — he quite literally killed everyone — viewers will be greeted with an entire cast of fresh new faces in LA. Joining Badgley and Pedretti on the west coast are James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Carmela Zumbado, Robin Lord Taylor, Chris D'Elia, and Charlie Barnett.
Season two of the sleeper hit Netflix series will be available for streaming on December 26th, and it promises to be even more thrilling than the first. And unlike Beck, you're definitely going to want to double check the locks before you binge-watch this one.
Check out the trailer for the upcoming season below:
