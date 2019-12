A year later, the second season of the romantic thriller is set for a release just in time for the holidays. We finally get to reunite with Joe, except he isn't really Joe anymore. Our main character/real-life super villain has relocated to sunny Los Angeles with a brand new identity ("Will Bettelheim," he's calling himself), and he's set his eyes on a new target: a woman unironically named Love (Victoria Pedretti from Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House ). He has real chemistry with Love, and as Will, Joe is determined to not let things go sour like they did in the past.