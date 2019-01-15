Penn Badgley is the internet's new obsession because he recently played an obsessive boyfriend named Joe on the Lifetime show You. As a result, Badgley just hit one million followers on Instagram. Being obsessive (and homicidal) has its benefits!
"Woke up like this #nofilter thx 4 followinggggggg :)" Badgley wrote on Instagram. Someone's IMDb starmeter is rising!
In the accompanying video, Badgley says, mock-weepy, "I never thought I'd see the day, but I wake to find that I have a million followers. I don't know what to say, because all it took was for me to start" — and here's where it takes a turn — "murdering people."
Let this be a lesson: Playing a stalker-y Brooklyn boy is good for your career. Playing a murder-y Brooklyn boy is even better.
You aired initially on Lifetime to good reviews but quiet reception. Now, the show is on Netflix, where it will stay for its second season. Because of its new streamable home, the show is experiencing a second wave of popularity. And no one is benefiting more than Badgley. He's having a Pennaissance!
