Ryan Reynolds Adds More Fuel To This Kate Beckinsale Conspiracy Theory

Ryan Reynolds also thinks Kate Beckinsale stole his look — and by look, we mean entire face.
In October, Beckinsale appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about an issue that has plagued her for years: Her striking resemblance to movie star Reynolds.
"I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds," Beckinsale said when discussing doppelgangers. "Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it, I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that's not me. Also, I've never done that movie.'"
She continued, saying that it might be more understandable if Reynolds was a “slightly-girly-boy-bander type,” but instead he’s just a “big Canadian man” who she really sees herself in.
Reynolds — who recently trolled Peloton with a commercial for his Aviation gin — appeared on TODAY and confirmed that they do look exactly alike, in case your own eyes couldn’t tell that they were obviously twinning.
"It is like looking in a mirror. I mean I was gonna wear that today," Reynolds joked to Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin on the show, referring to Beckinsale’s dress.
He confirmed that Beckinsale wasn’t the first person to point out the pair’s resemblance.
"This has been something that I've heard for a long time. Other people have said it to me as well,” Reynolds added.
So, it’s official: Reynolds and Beckinsale are the new Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard. The new Isla Fisher and Amy Adams. The new Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Though Beckinsale told Fallon that she and Reynolds could never be in the same room together lest they “explode,” Reynolds claimed that the two actually have met once. Interesting. Maybe Beckinsale just assumed she was looking in the mirror. Maybe Reynolds really did wear the same outfit that day.
Now that there is proof the world won’t combust if these two hang out, can someone please get Reynolds and Beckinsales’ agents on the phone and get this Parent Trap remake made?
