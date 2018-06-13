Being a longtime fan of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen means you probably know quite a bit about the child actors-turned-CFDA award winners. But even if you haven't subconsciously memorized every word of "You're Invited," never owned their Aquafresh toothpaste, and can't tell them apart — or, better still, know exactly how to (Ashley has a freckle on her upper lip) — that doesn't mean you can't agree on one universally acknowledged truth about the twosome: They never change their style.
We don't mean their black frocks and shapeless kimonos; we mean their signature makeup (smoky brown eyes, neutral lipstick, and dewy skin) and bedhead (matte waves created sans hot tools). And since 2012, when the two stopped dyeing their hair anything but blonde and stopped venturing into the spotlight for anything but a smoke break, Mary-Kate and Ashley have almost never strayed from this uniform.
Need proof? Click ahead to check out the Olsen twins' signature style at work on the red carpet. Then come back and tell us you don't want to invest in brown eyeliner and some dry shampoo.