Ryan Reynolds was sympathetic to the viral Peloton ad , but not for the reason you might think. While the internet argued over whether or not the holiday commercial for the exercise bike was sexist, all the 6 Underground star could think about was Monica Ruiz, the poor actress from the commercial unwittingly in the center of the debate. As an actor, he knew how hard it could be when things you appear in don't get well received, so he put her in his own commercial for Aviator Gin that riffed on the whole brouhaha — but it wasn't easy.