While Kardashian West hasn't made a public statement as of yet, Dr. Runels shared a blog post on the Vampire Facial website. In it, he states that the reality star did not ask him to use the Vampire Facial name to promote Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. This could have weight, since according to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, Charles E. Runels, Jr. is the registrant behind the "Vampire Facial" trademark filing as of 2013, which took effect two months before the airdate of the Vampire Facial episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.This comes nearly two months after Kardashian West filed a lawsuit against app developer iHandy for allegedly using and manipulating her photo for a video. We'll have to wait and see how this Vampire Facial case develops, but it seems that both sides have a lot to say — for now.