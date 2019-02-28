Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable After This Beauty Treatment

For all the plastic surgery rumors, the Kardashian-Jenner crew don't really change their looks all that much. When one of the sisters gets a drastic new haircut or color, it’s typically a wig and just for the day. That’s because uninterrupted Kardashian-Jenner success is contingent on exposure: a steady stream of being seen, recognized, photographed (and, touché, written about). A lasting makeover — or under — to the point of unrecognizability? Well it’s just not good for business. So, when Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture to Instagram last night, in which she and Kim look like completely different people, the impact was pretty major.
The shocking change comes not from an overzealous round of filler, but likely the application of a $29 at-home treatment: The Hanacure All-In-One Facial. The popular mask, which temporarily tightens the skin, also happens to make people look as if they’ve rapidly aged or are destined for the reject pile at Madame Tussauds — and, as Kim and Kourtney show, it’s a special brand of terrifying.
The idea to freak themselves (and everybody else) out came from the younger of the two. “Kim convinced me to use this face mask and I feel stunning,” Kourtney wrote. The post drew nearly 20,000 comments, including one from the pair's sister Kendall Jenner who wrote, "I can't breathe."
But the temporary effect is worth it, according to cult fans of the mask (which include Drew Barrymore and R29 editors). After mixing the formula’s Lifting Serum with the Gelling Solution and smoothing it on your face, skin looks and feels more taut while botanical extracts and peptides help reverse and soften signs of aging — after you rinse it off, that is.
