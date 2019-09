Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable After This Beauty Treatment

For all the plastic surgery rumors , the Kardashian-Jenner crew don't really change their looks all that much. When one of the sisters gets a drastic new haircut or color , it’s typically a wig and just for the day. That’s because uninterrupted Kardashian-Jenner success is contingent on exposure: a steady stream of being seen, recognized, photographed (and, touché, written about). A lasting makeover — or under — to the point of unrecognizability? Well it’s just not good for business. So, when Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture to Instagram last night, in which she and Kim look like completely different people, the impact was pretty major.