Kendall Jenner Finally Addresses Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

As Kylie would later confirm via Snapchat, those newly plush lips did come courtesy of lip liner wizardry, not a needle. But, at 21, Kendall is an adult who should be able to make her own decisions without having to explain them to fans and haters alike. Whether or not she chose to inject her lips or line them up to her nose is her business, not anyone else's. The plastic surgery shaming — from Kendall to Renee Zellweger — has really got to stop. “It’s all so exhausting,” Kendall continued. “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.” No matter who your family is – or how famous they are – that’s a really sad sentiment to have to share with the world at large, especially in the context of Kendall’s recent discussion about her struggles with anxiety . Let’s hope that 2017 is a little bit kinder to Kenny… and to everyone else who needs it, too.