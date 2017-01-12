We're all guilty of being unfairly critical of celebrities. When you’ve only ever seen a person on TV or in the pages of a magazine, it’s easy to forget that somewhere out there is a real flesh-and-bone human being with a real life and real feelings — feelings that get hurt when complete strangers wild out at them on social media. Nobody knows this better than Kendall Jenner, who just took to her personal blog to address rumours that she’s undergone plastic surgery. The gossip first started late last year, when Kendall showed off noticeably fuller lips in a livestream with little sis Kylie to promote their book. “We had to hurry, so I let Ky do my face,” Kendall wrote of her look in the video. “All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’”
As Kylie would later confirm via Snapchat, those newly plush lips did come courtesy of lip liner wizardry, not a needle. But, at 21, Kendall is an adult who should be able to make her own decisions without having to explain them to fans and haters alike. Whether or not she chose to inject her lips or line them up to her nose is her business, not anyone else's. The plastic surgery shaming — from Kendall to Renee Zellweger — has really got to stop. “It’s all so exhausting,” Kendall continued. “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.” No matter who your family is – or how famous they are – that’s a really sad sentiment to have to share with the world at large, especially in the context of Kendall’s recent discussion about her struggles with anxiety. Let’s hope that 2017 is a little bit kinder to Kenny… and to everyone else who needs it, too.
