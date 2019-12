Lizzo Doesn’t Want To Censor Herself, Or Her Thong

In May, Lizzo told Essence she thinks the beauty of her social media presence is that people love to see her having fun. “I think that people love authenticity and they love to see people truly enjoying themselves,” she says. “My social media is very self-serving. I do it for me. Even if I have 500 followers and no likes, I can still go on tour selling my show out and be fine. And I always wanna kind of keep it that way—like my social media is something that needs me more than I need it.”