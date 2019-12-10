Lizzo Doesn’t Want To Censor Herself, Or Her Thong

On Sunday, while Lizzo sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, she heard her own song blasting from the arena. The jumbotron camera zoomed over to her and, naturally, she got up to dance (as one does), revealing her outfit — an oversized black T-shirt cut to reveal her behind, which was clad in a black thong. The camera quickly cut away, but it didn’t take long for the internet to shame the 31-year-old for her outfit. Now, Lizzo is speaking out on her Instagram about the verbal abuse.
“Nothing really breaks my joy,” Lizzo began. “I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen — in a long time — a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves.”
“I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous or because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself.” She continued, “I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them. Bitch, you really think…” she trails off, laughing.
In a video floating around from the game, Lizzo shows off her outfit, twirling for the camera, saying, “This is how a bad bitch goes to the Lakers game versus Minnesota. You bitches can’t even spell Minnesota.”
In May, Lizzo told Essence she thinks the beauty of her social media presence is that people love to see her having fun. “I think that people love authenticity and they love to see people truly enjoying themselves,” she says. “My social media is very self-serving. I do it for me. Even if I have 500 followers and no likes, I can still go on tour selling my show out and be fine. And I always wanna kind of keep it that way—like my social media is something that needs me more than I need it.”
