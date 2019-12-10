Here’s What Happens When Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Twins With Melania Trump

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to Hollywood's love affair with hair transformations. From bangs to extensions to highlights, it feels like she's tried it all, but her latest 'do is a little different from the rest.
This past weekend, Teigen took to Twitter to debut a new shag haircut and warm, honey blonde color. "New hair alert very important," she tweeted about the new style done by celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham. It was all business as usual until it dawned on Teigen who she now resembles.
"I..I look like melania," she wrote, referencing First Lady of the United States Melania Trump. At first glance, there's no denying she's right — but it's the irony in the whole thing that's the shocking part. As you likely know, Teigen has been in a Twitter feud with President Donald Trump for some time, one that allegedly caused POTUS to block Teigen.
new hair alert very important pic.twitter.com/m11EnaZBGZ— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2019
I..I look like melania pic.twitter.com/bb0S33qEkg— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 7, 2019
Whether this new look has her looking like FLOTUS or not, Teigen is definitely keeping up with hair trends, as layered and shag cuts are both in, especially in L.A salons. Either way, Teigen is ready to welcome 2020 with new hair, but the same Twitter energy.
