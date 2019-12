Meet The Dickey, Our New Favorite Layer

Like many of today's top trends for women, the dickey got its start in menswear. According to Darnell Jamal Lisby, a fashion historian working at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, men in the 1880s wore them over button-down shirts to dress up tuxedos and suits. Created as a means of convenience, they made laundry both easier and cheaper for businessmen who were required to wear a suit every day but weren’t paid enough to regularly launder their shirts. “One can equate the dickey to makeup in a strange way; it was used to hide blemishes and emote a pristine image,” Lisby explained. But similar to today’s use of dickeys, they were also ornamental: “The dickey represents a hint of decoration that had been quelled in menswear over the 19th century.”Fast forward to winter 2019. Following Leandra Medine and her heavily photographed dickey on the streets of New York, it became clear to me that these odd accessories were on the rise. Tibi introduced the dickey in its fall 2019 collection, presenting three colors in heavy merino wool. “They sold out nearly immediately,” says Tibi Creative Director Amy Smilovic. “Dickeys simply solve a problem; we all love our blazers and wearing sweaters in the winter, but it’s nearly impossible to wear both at the same time. Dickeys give you that ability.”