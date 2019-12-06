Here's a day in the life of Mitch, at what we will call his perceived peak: Wake up; drink coffee made by your loyal wife who knows you are cheating on her; get driven to work by a jovial chauffeur and make sexually-charged jokes along the way — mind you, it's literally 3 a.m.; arrive at work and parade around the grounds, peacocking at every available opportunity; be showered with praise and gifts (literally, as this flashback takes place around his 50th birthday); joke about seeing a woman colleague naked; make your producer and ex-lover feel uncomfortable in the hallway; go home to your wife; ignore your wife; play with your kids; complain about how you wish you had more of a lasting legacy in the world instead of just being America's daddy; drink whiskey. And then do it all again.