Ex-Vegan Influencer Plans On Eating Mostly Meat From Here On Out

View this post on Instagram

By this point, you probably know that I looove trying new things, running little experiments, and diving into challenges of all sorts.⁣ ⁣ Some of the experiments I have run in the past...👩🏼‍🔬⁣ - 30 days without shampoo⁣ - 1 year without deodorant ⁣ - 21 days of only fruit juice⁣ - 30 days without social media⁣ - 3 YEARS of not shaving my armpits, not wearing makeup, not using heat on my hair.. Etc. etc. you get da point 👌🏽⁣ ⁣ Yehhh — some may call me crazy.. 🤪⁣ ⁣ But I’m a firm believer in experiencing things first hand + getting a real feel for what something is all about before I form a personal opinion on it.🤓😉⁣ ⁣ The Carnivore Diet first came into my awareness when a close friend shared with me all of the benefits that he was experiencing by eating this way. ⁣ ⁣ Coming from being vegan 4.5 years, I was hellla resistant to the concept of eating ONLY animal foods (aka only meat, seafood, + eggs)⁣ ⁣ I didn’t make ANY sense to me. It actually sounded pretty f*cking ridiculous. 😂⁣ ⁣ But oddly enough, I started to hear story after story from my fellow vegan friends jumping ship, testing out the carnivore diet and experiencing amazing health transformations.⁣ ⁣ I was so confused.🤨🤔⁣ ⁣ But I had my own fair share of health struggles and eventually reached a breaking point where I was willing to try anything to function properly again. ⁣ ⁣ With an online community of 800,000 people ~ many of which were primarily showing up for my vegan related content... I was a bit conflicted to say the least. ⁣ ⁣ But I knew I needed to make decisions based on what was in the best interest for my health.⁣ ⁣ I swallowed my pride + decided I’d give it a shot. Full onnn carnivore. I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome, and healthy than I had felt in years.⁣ ⁣ God bless. ⁣ But also, WTF?⁣ My vegan identity crumbled immediately. ⁣ ⁣ This past year of my life has been a journey of remembering who I am separate from what I eat. 🤯⁣ ⁣ In hopes of challenging others to step out of their current perspective ~ I documented my newest challenge of eating only meat for 30 days.⁣ ⁣ Video launches next week. ⁣ Who’s ready? Comment 🌈 below!