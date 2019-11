6 Celebrities Who’ve Gone Vegan, From Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande

"When you come down to it, it just depends on what your diet is made up of ," Jen Bruning , MS, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Chicago and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, previously told Refinery29. “The idea that [veganism] an automatic improvement in health or nutrition is probably one of the biggest myths.” There's also evidence that meat such as fish and chicken are good for you. And a recent recommendation in The Annals of Internal Medicine noted that red and processed meat isn't as bad for us as previously believed.With that said, plenty of people have tried going vegan or are vegan — including some of your favorite celebrities. November is World Vegan Month, according to The Vegan Society , and many may takethis as an opportunity to reaffirm their allegiance to the vegan communityor try it out for the first timeSo if you need some inspiration to give up your favorite burger spot, here are a few stars who've tried it for reasons ranging from the environment to their health.