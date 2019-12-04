Khloé Kardashian Defends Her Friends Amid Tristan Thompson Backlash

After last week’s episode of E’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans of the series are side-eyeing Khloé Kardashian’s best friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray, claiming that the sisters don't have her best interest at heart. The reality star is not here for the shade.
On the most recent episode of the reality show, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson decided to shower his ex-girlfriend with gifts and affection on her birthday. While on a business trip, Kardashian received a diamond necklace and a pink diamond promise ring from the NBA star, as well as a handwritten note stating how thankful he was to have her in his life.
Though she was thankful for the presents, Kardashian was also bewildered by Thompson’s actions. "I don't want someone giving me diamonds for no reason," she said on the episode, "It freaks me out." Given their current relationship standing, she has every reason to tread carefully where the father of her child is concerned.
Her best friends tried their best to help her make sense of the situation. After all, they had played their part; Thompson contacted the Haqq twins and asked them for their help in getting the present to Kardashian on her trip.
“Tristan reached out to see if we would help him give Khloe this gift. Of course we said yes," Malika clarified on the show. "I think that Khloé's priority is to have peace in her relationship with Tristan. And if this is just one step towards him showing her that he wants her to feel better, I think it's good."
The viewers disagreed. What the sisters may have thought was a sweet way to mediate between the former couple, audiences actually saw as pushing Thompson onto Kardashian when she was obviously not receptive to the idea of getting back together with him.
Ever the loyal friend, Kardashian jumped online to speak up for her besties. "My best friends would never do anything to hurt me," she tweeted. "I can say that with full confidence!"
I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends. My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence! You guys don’t know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2019
"People can talk about me all they want," Kardashian continued on Twitter. "I’m cool with that. I’m used to it But don’t talk about my friends! They are nothing but incredible."
Perhaps the fans had it wrong. On the very same episode, the Haqq twins shared their sentiments on Thompson's wishy-washy behavior, and they didn't mince words. "Metaphorically speaking, you too god damn old for amusement parks," Haqq McCray said of the situation. "Enough is enough."
It looks like the sisters are only trying to look out for what's best for Kardashian, especially if that means healing from the wounds of her relationship surrounded by diamonds.
