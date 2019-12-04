Kylie Cosmetics & KKW Beauty Just Announced 12 Days Of Epic Sales

The Thanksgiving holiday was almost a week ago, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over — just ask Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West. The two beauty moguls are keeping the discount momentum going well into December with an announcement that will have fans reaching for their wallets. Read: A new promotion will go live on each of the sites — kkwbeauty.com and kyliecosmetics.com — every day until December 14th, with each sale being active for just one day.
While Kylie Cosmetics hasn't yet revealed all the deals, KKW Beauty has already dropped a calendar of all the offerings for each of the 12 days, including discounted sets, 30% off certain collections, BOGO deals, and more.
Kylie Cosmetics' first two days included free makeup removing wipes and its Shimmer Eye Glaze for half off, but we'll have to wait and see if the rest of the promos are as good as the brand's 40% sale for Black Friday. Still, whether you're stocking up for your 2020 makeup collection or snagging gifts for the holidays, this is the perfect time to save some coins on cult products. Which, let's be honest, is so much better than a partridge in a pear tree.
