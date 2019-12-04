Kylie Cosmetics & KKW Beauty Just Announced 12 Days Of Epic Sales

Kylie Cosmetics' first two days included free makeup removing wipes and its Shimmer Eye Glaze for half off, but we'll have to wait and see if the rest of the promos are as good as the brand's 40% sale for Black Friday. Still, whether you're stocking up for your 2020 makeup collection or snagging gifts for the holidays, this is the perfect time to save some coins on cult products. Which, let's be honest, is so much better than a partridge in a pear tree.